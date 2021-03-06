Paracle Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

Shares of TNA traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. 11,634,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,124. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

