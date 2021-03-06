Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,238. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

