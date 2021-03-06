Paracle Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 124,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $65.46.

