Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. 4,466,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

