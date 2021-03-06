Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 142,000 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $13,236,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000.

Shares of SPXL stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,367,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

