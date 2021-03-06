Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 64,018,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,124,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

