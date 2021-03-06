Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 3,361 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Paracle Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $927,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

MGC stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. 103,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $140.53.

