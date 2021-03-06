Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. 3,020,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

