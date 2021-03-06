Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 867,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

