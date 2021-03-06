ParallelCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,468.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 72.4% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $169,280.63 and approximately $3,468.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00373871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

