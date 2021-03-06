Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after purchasing an additional 851,241 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,662,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

