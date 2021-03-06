Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
Paramount Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.