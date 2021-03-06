Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

