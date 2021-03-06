Parkgene (GENE) Market Capitalization Tops $471,617.38

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $471,617.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00761447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.