ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,186.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $919,462.54 and approximately $2,186.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,986.68 or 1.00138997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00081327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003533 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.