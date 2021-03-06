PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $123.42 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $123.42 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00069379 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

