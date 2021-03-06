PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $123.42 million and $1.18 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00069379 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 106.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

