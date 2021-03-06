Particl Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Particl has a market cap of $9.36 million and $22,686.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,773,697 coins and its circulating supply is 9,737,153 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

