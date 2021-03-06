Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Head-To-Head Survey

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Partners Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Partners Group and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Partners Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partners Group and FS KKR Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.10 $246.00 million $3.20 6.10

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Group.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Group and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Group N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82%

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Partners Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital. For direct private equity investments, the firm invests directly into healthcare, consumer, media & telecommunications, education, information technology, industrials, infrastructure/energy & utilities, financial and business services and real estate operating companies. For its private real estate direct investment practice, it focuses on seeking out properties globally. It also makes investments in private real estate secondaries and primaries and focuses on distressed assets in United States, Europe, and Japan. Under private debt, the firm provides senior debt financing, mezzanine financing, alongside secondaries and primaries, and also participates in add on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in middle market in Americas, Europe, and Asia. In energy infrastructure, the firm seeks to invest in the areas of midstream, power generation, gas transportation, gas export infrastructure, renewable energy including wind and solar energy. The firm seeks to invest globally with a focus on South Africa, China, India, Philippines, Austria, France, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Brazil, and Chile. It seems to invest between Â500,000 ($685,010) and Â100 million ($137 million) in equity investment in companies with enterprise value between Â100 million ($137 million) to Â2 billion ($2740 million). The firm is a value-add investor targeting majority and minority stake in its investee companies. While investing in funds, it invests in venture capital, mezzanine, private equity, real estate, distressed, turnaround, and secondary funds. Partners Group Holding AG was founded in 1996 and is based in Baar, Switzerland with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.