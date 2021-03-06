Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $729.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $768.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $695.16 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $589.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,403,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,256 shares of company stock worth $11,738,527 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

