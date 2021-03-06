Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $672.87 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $672.87 million and $57.90 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

