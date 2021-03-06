PayBX (AXPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.