PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $95,283.28 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $95,283.28 and $22.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

