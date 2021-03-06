Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 2,374,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

