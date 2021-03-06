PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock opened at $239.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

