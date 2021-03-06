PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,884 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 4.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $213,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,830,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

