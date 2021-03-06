Paytomat (PTI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,228.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $180,603.19 and approximately $1,228.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.51 or 0.00464586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00068822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00083949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.00459613 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.