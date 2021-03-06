PCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $16.64 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $16.64 million and $276,344.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00772397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043212 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,548,591 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

