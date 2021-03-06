PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Update

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 265.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,082. The firm has a market cap of $281.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

