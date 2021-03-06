PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of PDC Energy worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in PDC Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,234,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 216,499 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

PDCE stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,102. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

