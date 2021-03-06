Peercoin (PPC) Hits Market Cap of $12.15 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Peercoin has a market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $16,354.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00215610 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,809,080 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

