Peerplays (PPY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,356.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $57,356.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00465974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00084914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00458947 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.