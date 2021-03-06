PegNet (PEG) Hits One Day Volume of $2,146.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $624,494.66 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

