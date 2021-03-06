Pembina Pipeline Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

TSE PPL opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.03. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.94.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.