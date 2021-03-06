PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $378,253.48 and $230.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PENG has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00298852 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025191 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001614 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,469,282,941 coins and its circulating supply is 7,835,814,578 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.