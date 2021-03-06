PengolinCoin Market Cap Tops $79,157.69 (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $79,157.69 and approximately $50,785.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About PengolinCoin

PengolinCoin is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 22,076,272 coins. The official website for PengolinCoin is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz

PengolinCoin Coin Trading

