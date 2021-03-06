Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report sales of $153.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the lowest is $150.80 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $680.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.87.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $7,583,204 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penumbra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

