Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $916,563.01 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Peony token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $916,563.01 and $852.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Peony Token Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,930,123 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

