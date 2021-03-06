pEOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 53.6% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $505,407.11 and $249.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

