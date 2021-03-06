PEPS Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $714.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $163,222.32 and $714.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007610 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003927 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00139138 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,121,388 coins and its circulating supply is 43,872,791 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

