Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

PERI opened at $18.80 on Friday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.