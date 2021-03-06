Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $5.98

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00012007 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $130.43 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00461745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00069011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00083441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.94 or 0.00461349 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

