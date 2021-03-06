Perpetual Protocol Price Up 17.7% This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00012491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $129.71 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.41 or 0.00466793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00068513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00077709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00082534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.00457617 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

