Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,330 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $120,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,689,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

