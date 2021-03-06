PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 28th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PETS stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 555,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,807. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,644,300. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

