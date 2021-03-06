Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,201.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

