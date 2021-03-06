Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,078.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

