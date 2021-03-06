Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

