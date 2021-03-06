Phala Network (PHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.27 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $90.71 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

