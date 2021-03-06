Phala.Network Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00463366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.29 or 0.00468710 BTC.

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

