Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0707 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $176,932.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00463755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00083274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00465535 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,550,212 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

